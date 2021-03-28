Market fees returned

PILAR DE LA HORADADA town hall is returning the fees paid by 70 market traders last winter.

The last meeting of the Local Government Board has now authorised repayment of the €14,402 they were charged in advance for the first six months of 2020.

“Fees for the summer and the second half of the year were waived, and the 350 traders who set up their stalls in Pilar de la Horadada did not have to pay anything at all,” explained Commerce councillor Jose Antonio Martinez.

