Málaga Prosecutor Opens Vaccine Abuse Proceedings Against Manager Of 061

Málaga Prosecutor’s Office Opens Vaccine Abuse Proceedings Against The Manager Of 061 Emergency Services



The Málaga Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed the opening of pre-trial proceedings for a case to be brought against the manager and other senior officials of the Public Health Emergencies Company, EPES-061, by the CGT Health union in Málaga, for receiving the coronavirus vaccination in secret.

In a letter that the EFE had seen, Juan Carlos López Caballero, the chief provincial prosecutor has informed Juan Carrillo, the head of the CGT union that he has initiated the proceedings following Mr Carillo’s complaint.

A statement today, Sunday 28, issued by CGT, reported how the senior officials of the EPES-061 “were vaccinated without being entitled to, when not even all the direct care staff of 061 had been vaccinated, and while the high-risk groups had not received all their vaccines”.

He has also pointed out that the manager of EPES-061 is a member of the Board’s expert committee and took the first dose of the vaccine while “taking advantage of his position, despite not being entitled to it under the established vaccination protocols, thus removing a much-needed vaccine to people and professionals who really need them”.

CGT added that it does not know if the manager “inoculated the second dose since he did not attend the appointment he had arranged at the Trinidad Jesús Cautivo health center in Málaga”, something that the judicial investigations will clarify.

He stressed that it is “a high position by political appointment, without respect for patients who have spent months carrying out their work mainly through teleworking”, adding that he has the utmost confidence that “the Prosecutor’s Office and the Court will go to the end and condemn the improper actions of both the manager of 061 and the provincial director of Málaga”.

The CGT union has asked Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucía to “immediately dismiss those who, abusing their position of power with the most reprehensible actions, have shown egotism and lack of ethics, putting saving their asses before the general interest of who are groups at direct risk to the pandemic”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

