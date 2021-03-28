Malaga Municipal Company ‘Among Slowest to Pay its Suppliers’

A MALAGA municipal company has been announced as one of the slowest to pay its suppliers.

The municipal Limasam company in Malaga is reportedly among the slowest to pay its suppliers.

The company, which took over from municipal cleaning service Limasa last year, takes more than an average of 46 days to pay its suppliers, compared to the 16 taken by the city council.

According to media reports, the delays are down to the transfer of contracts between Limasa and Limasam.

Figures show Limasam had pending payments of €782,858 in February, and takes longer than most other municipal companies to pay its suppliers. The two businesses which take longer to pay suppliers are the Municipal Housing Institute at 88 days and the Municipal Institute for Training and Employment (IMFE) at 53.

The manager of a company which complained about Limasam said: “Since the change to Limasam it has gotten worse. We know that they are making an effort to catch up and streamline all the bureaucratic procedures that a public entity requires, but they have to improve because companies that do not have a financial cushion fail.”

Figures show Limasam is working to reduce the time taken to pay suppliers, however, and has begun paying by transfer.

