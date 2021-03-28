JODIE LEE BAXTER lives in Daya Nueva and urgently needs a stairlift.

Thirty-three years old and mother to three wonderful children, Jodie has suffered epileptic fits since she was young and in 2018 had to be put into an induced coma when the seizures became worse.

Since then Jodie has had reduced mobility from the waist down and was told she would never walk again. Now she can’t leave the house unless her husband carries her downstairs.

He has converted their garage so that Jodie can live at ground level, but this isolates her from the children who are too young to be left alone upstairs.

Jodie has tried unsuccessfully to get a bank loan for a stairlift but was turned down as she is classed as a permanent invalid.

“All she wants is to be able to look after her family again, get the children ready and take them to school without having to depend on everybody else,” explained Jade Danielle who is organising the www.GoFundMe “Let’s help Jodie get her lift installed” appeal.

“She does free translating to help people and raises money for charity. I know Jodie and she doesn’t like asking for help, but I’m asking for help so that her life can return to some semblance of normality,” Jade said.

