Jennifer Arcuri Admits A Four-Year Affair With Boris Johnson.

Jennifer Arcuri, the American businesswoman, has revealed exclusively to the Sunday Mirror that she had a four-year affair with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, that lasting from 2012 to 2016, during his second term of office as Mayor of London, and while he was married to now ex-wife Marina Wheeler.

Her revelations will raise questions over whether Mr Johnson breached the Nolan Principles of Public life, and reportedly, a Greater London Authority probe will examine whether he behaved with “honesty and integrity”, whether Jennifer was given “preferential treatment”, and if there was any conflict of interest which should have been declared.

The pair originally met in 2011 when she was a business student, and Boris spoke at a series of technology events organised by Jennifer, who went on to receive £126,000 of taxpayer money in event sponsorships and grants. The bulk of the money, £100,000, came in a government grant in 2019.

The businesswoman said they first slept together on August 29, 2012, at her Shoreditch flat, hours before he sat between his wife Marina, and Princess Anne, at the opening of the 2012 London Paralympics, and said that at the height of the affair, they met up once a week, admitting, “I loved him. I adored him”.

Apparently, Boris had to borrow £3.10 on their first date as he wined and dined her openly at a London restaurant, later shrugging off concerns about kissing in public, saying, “This is my city, I don’t care”, and telling her, “I want to date you, you’re the only American I’ve ever fancied”.

Jennifer told how she codenamed him Alexander the Great, having a shared love of Shakespeare, and how Boris loved her body and mind and “couldn’t keep his hands off me” on their first night, but branded him a “cowardly wet noodle” for not standing by her in the infamous row over her presence on foreign trade trips.

At one point, Jennifer sent the PM an “arty” picture of her topless, to which he responded that it was “enough to make a bishop kick a hole in a stained-glass window”, adding, “We were in an intimate relationship for four years. I loved him, and with good cause. But the man I thought I knew doesn’t exist any more”, and in 2016, she decided to call time on the alleged affair, and is now happily married, as reported exclusively by mirror.co.uk.

