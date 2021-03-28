Hundreds of diseased trees to be replace with healthy palms

FUENGIROLA COUNCIL is to replace all of the trees on the Paseo Marítimo with palm trees due to disease in the tamarin trees.

Those few trees that are still healthy will be transplanted elsewhere in the municipality but this action had to be taken due to the very poor appearance of the affected trees and complaints from local residents.

Scientific reports confirmed that there were a large number of trees that were infected by an incurable disease so that rather than just replace the infected trees it was decided that it would be more attractive to replace all.

Initially, 455 palm trees will be planted running from the marina to Torreblanca and a second phase will follow, hopefully before the start of the summer season.

The cost of acquiring the new trees is €75,000 and the work will be undertaken by existing Council workers and it is hoped that once the programme is complete, it will ensure that the Paseo Marítimo will be much more attractive.

