Granada Man Rescued By Helicopter After Falling Down A Ravine

GRANADA Man Rescued By Guardia Civil Helicopter After Falling Down A Ravine



The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, today, Sunday 28, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), the Guardia Civil, Granada Fire Brigade, and the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Section (SEREIM) to a location on the outskirts of Granada.

The emergency services were mobilised after 112 had received a call at around 1:25pm reporting a man having fallen 10 metres down a ravine and injuring himself, and unable to move, in the vicinity of Barranco de la Luna, along the Izbor River in El Valle, Granada.

The man had fallen in such a difficult location that it was only possible to rescue by means of the SEREIM helicopter, whose crew of officers promptly rescued the injured man and transported him to the Parque Tecnológico de la Salud de Granada (Granada Health Centre), as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

