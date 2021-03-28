Germany Warns Of Vaccine-Resistant Mutations

GERMANY warns of the danger of vaccine-resistant mutations

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff Helge Braun told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that if Germany doesn’t manage to reduce the rate of coronavirus infections in the coming weeks the country could run the real risk of Covid mutations developing that are more resistant to the current vaccinations available.

“We are in the most dangerous phase of the pandemic,” he said. “The next few weeks will determine whether we can foreseeably get the pandemic under control.”

Mr Braun added that if mutations begin to appear that the jabs are ineffective against it could land the country back at square one.

“Then we would need new vaccines, then we would have to start vaccinating all over again,” he pointed out.

Germany has recently extended its ‘high risk’ list to include France and Denmark, meaning that anyone travelling from these countries will be subject to quarantine rules. However, the chief of staff has warned that these measures alone are not enough to curb the spread, and has called for tighter restrictions such as imposing a night-time curfew in areas where the cumulative incidence rate is higher than 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

“That’s where regional curfews in the evening and at night can help, because we have the highest infection rates at meetings in people’s homes,” Mr Braun stressed.

The Robert Koch Institute also warned that this oncoming third wave could be the worst one so far, with Germany recording an additional 20,472 infections and 157 deaths on Saturday, March 27.

