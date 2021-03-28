Galicia Launches Revolutionary Treatment For Parkinson’s

GALICIA launches revolutionary new treatment for Parkinson’s that reduces symptoms by 80 per cent

The Hospital Clínico de Santiago in Galicia has become the first centre in the public health system in Spain to successfully complete a treatment with HIFU (high frequency ultrasound) on a patient with Parkinson’s disease, which has been shown to reduce symptoms such as tremors by up to 80 per cent.

The revolutionary method produces almost immediate results with a new ultrasound machine that doesn’t require surgical intervention. Rather, the technology creates a burn of no more than three millimetres in the part of the brain that controls movement. The Ministry of Health has invested €1.8million in this state-of-the-art technology, which will initially serve some 600 patients that cannot undergo the traditional procedure for medical reasons.

The entire treatment lasts between just 30 and 45 minutes and there is no age limit. According to experts, “spectacular results are achieved, with great safety and with hardly any contraindications.” What’s more, the results last.

In Galicia, about 4,000 people, mainly elderly, suffer from Parkinson’s disease. Almost half of them fail to see improvements with conventional treatments and or, when they do, suffer side effects.

