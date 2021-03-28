FRANCE submits the baguette for UNESCO world heritage status

The French hold global acclaim for many things, but perhaps the most famous and iconic product to emerge from France has been the baguette. This is why the Ministry of Culture decided on Friday, March 26 to put the baked good forward for UNESCO world heritage status. According to Planetoscope, some 10 billion baguettes are consumed in the country every year – that’s the equivalent of 320 every second.

In a statement, the ministry said: “The inscription of this element would allow for the appreciation that this food practice that is part of daily life, shared by the great majority and taken for granted, constitutes a heritage in its own right.”

-- Advertisement --



The spokesperson highlighted the fact that there are currently only 35,000 bakeries across France producing authentic baguettes, compared with some 55,000 establishments back in the 1970s, “often to the benefit of industrially produced baguettes”.

“The protection measures envisaged, including the implementation of awareness-raising actions aimed at the general public, aim to slow down this decline by highlighting this artisanal sector,” the ministry said.

The announcement was welcomed by the National Confederation of French Bakeries and Patisseries, who feel that the move may encourage young bakers to rediscover the lost art.

“After four years of work, it is with great pride that our submission has been chosen,” its president, Dominique Anract, said.

“This enhances our know-how and can encourage young people to choose the profession” because there are many jobs to be filled in the bakery,” he noted.

The decision on whether or not UNESCO will give the baguette world heritage status will not be made until 2022.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “France Submits Baguette For World Heritage Status”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.