A COURT has convicted four people over a plan to kidnap a man in Marbella.

The four people have been convicted following a plan to kidnap a man in Marbella.

The incident took place in 2019 when the group planned to meet the man at a hotel in Marbella.

-- Advertisement --



They invited him to a hotel room before beating him, hitting him on the head and body, before forcing him into a car.

Thinking he was being driven away to be killed, the man caused a traffic accident and ran away from the vehicle before asking for help and being transferred to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police from the Costa del Sol Drug and Organised Crime Unit (UDYCO) opened an investigation that resulted in the arrest of the two Spanish citizens, a French citizen and the receptionist of the hotel where the man had been beaten. Officers are still searching for two others.

The two Spanish citizens, one 31 and the other 43, have been convicted of the crime of illegal detention and assault and both sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison as well as fine of €540.

A 28-year-old French citizen was sentenced to 12 months in prison for a crime of conspiracy for illegal detention.

The 39-year-old receptionist, of Maghreb origin, has also been found guilty by the magistrates of the Malaga Provincial Court, and sentenced to six months in prison.

The group have also been ordered to pay €13,800 while police continue to search for two others as part of their investigation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Four Convicted Over Marbella Kidnap Plan”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.