MANY ethnic minorities DO think the royal family is racist according to a new survey

A study conducted by YouGov found that while 55 per cent of the UK population surveyed believe that the royal family are, in fact, not racist, some 43 per cent of those from ethnic minority groups feel that they do hold racist views. The survey of course comes on the back of the controversial interview between Harry and Meghan and talk-show icon Oprah, where it was sensationally claimed that ‘The Firm’ were concerned about the colour of baby Archie’s skin before he was born.

Hitting back at the claims that they held bigoted views, Prince William insisted that they are “very much not a racist family.”

The survey, which was conducted shortly after the tell-all interview, found that a slight majority of people from ethnic minority backgrounds believe that the country should ‘continue to have a monarchy in the future’ while 49 per cent felt that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were treated badly by the royal family.

Anthony Wells, director of YouGov, told The Times: “Our polling of ethnic-minority attitudes suggests the royal family need to mend some fences.”

YouGov found that 67 per cent of the non-white people surveyed had a high opinion of the Queen while Prince William and Kate also “have strongly positive ratings”; feelings about Prince Charles and Camilla, however, ran slightly lukewarm.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle’s father reportedly drove 1,000 miles to personally deliver a note to Oprah Winfrey, asking her to give him an interview to tell his side of the ongoing feud with his daughter.

