THERE is a very special lunch and fashion show at La Sala Banus from 1pm to 3pm on Tuesday April 20 and with limited capacity, tickets are expected to sell quickly so must be reserved in advance.

Guests can enjoy a two-course lunch with free-flowing cava at a set price of €35 per person with a maximum of four people per table.

The catwalk will feature clothes from Marbella based fashion house Angel Clothing which over the years has regularly been invited to present the next season’s designs to a rapt audience.

In addition, the lunch will introduce and raise funds for the Darkness into Light charity Costa del Sol branch which for this event is supporting Afesol Salud Mental.

This not-for-profit organisation which was originally founded in Ireland is dedicated to raise money to provide counselling and mental health support services.

Their next big fund-raising event will take place on May 8 when volunteers are invited to undertake a sponsored walk, swim or cycle ride to raise funds for the charity.

In order to reserve a seat at the lunch, email reservations@lasalabanus.com or call 952 814 145.

