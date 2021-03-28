DEADLY migrant shipwreck off the Costa Blanca Coast leaves at least two dead

Two illegal immigrants have lost their lives, nine remain missing and three have been rescued after a dinghy they were travelling in capsized just 300 metres from the coast of Percheles in the municipality of Mazarron in Murcia on Saturday night, March 27. The Maritime Rescue and Guardia Civil launched a search involving several boats along with two helicopters in an attempt to locate survivors. The three migrants who were rescued, all of Algerian nationality, were immediately transferred to health centres for treatment.

One of the survivors has been treated in a hospital in Almería, another in Santa Lucía de Cartagena and a third in the Mazarrón health centre. The bodies of the two deceased migrants were transferred to the Forensic Anatomical Institute of Cartagena for an autopsy.

In recent days, a total of 185 Algerian immigrants have arrived on the coast of the Region of Murcia in various boats. Emergency personnel believe that the shipwreck was caused by rough seas and strong winds that battered the Murcian coast after several days of settled weather.

In a similar tragedy, three migrants lost their lives while 41 others were rescued after their boat capsized off the coast of Poris de Abona in Tenerife on Friday morning, March 26. A spokesperson from the Maritime Rescue told Spanish daily EFE that the tragic accident occurred just as a rescue boat was preparing to pick them up.

