A BRITISH charity kept Meghan Markle’s £10,000 donation a secret, fearing she could damage their reputation.

Following her much-publicised interview with Oprah Winfrey, a British charity was prompted to admit that they kept a £10,000 donation from Meghan Markle a secret over fears it could affect their reputation.

-- Advertisement --



39-year-old Markle gifted funds from The Royal Foundation to Nottingham charity Himmah. The charity is a community project that tackles racism, poverty and social exclusion.

Sajid Mohammad, Director of the charity, told the BBC that a decision was taken to not publicly speak about the donation because Markle is “like Marmite”.

Following the explosive Oprah interview with Harry and Meghan, in which the couple discussed racism in the Royal Family, the charity decided they “needed to show solidarity” with the duchess.

Mohammad admitted: “The reason we didn’t go public is the trustees took a view that she was like Marmite and there could be reputational issues – people not liking our charity because they don’t like her – so we decided to keep the donation secret.”

“After the interview, we realised we’re a poverty and race organisation [and] that we needed to show solidarity.”

Himmah, based on Gamble Street, serves more than 60 hot meals per day and provides over 650 emergency food packages every month to those in need across the city.

The charity has said the donation from Meghan’s foundation has been put towards purchasing equipment, stocking the food bank and providing important funds for the only joint Jewish and Muslim community kitchen in the UK, Salaam Shalom Kitchen.

Himmah’s director said about the donation: “It’s an incredible sum and we’re so very grateful.”

Co-chair and trustee Salaam Shalom Kitchen, Karen Worth, said: “We are so delighted and pleased that Salaam Shalom Kitchen has been noticed and chosen by the Duchess of Sussex.”

“The money given to us by her foundation will help to continue our important work in Hyson Green area of Nottingham, which is one the most deprived areas of the city.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Charity Kept Meghan Markle’s £10,000 Donation A Secret.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.