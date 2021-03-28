A BRITISH resident of Coin, Malaga, aged 57, has been arrested by Guardia Civil for the alleged sexual abuse of his partner’s daughter.

He was identified by Guardia Civil in the small town of Villamediana de Iregua, La Rioja, in central Spain, when he went to the local station to report that his partner and her daughter were missing on March 25.

-- Advertisement --



When the officers took his details and consulted their databases, they found that there was a search and arrest warrant against him based on a complaint lodged two days earlier with the Guardia Civil in Coin, for the alleged sexual abuse of the underage daughter of his girlfriend.

He was arrested and taken into custody.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “British resident of Coin arrested for alleged sexual abuse”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.