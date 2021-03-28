Suicide Explosion Leaves Multiple Casualties At Indonesia Catholic Church.



A suicide bomber has targeted a church in the Indonesian city of Makassar as worshippers were leaving after a Sunday service. Reports of multiple injuries are coming in as the result of the explosion.

According to reports, the vest was detonated at the Makassar Cathedral Church as the people who flocked to the church to attend the service were on their way out, said the pastor of the church. Father Wilhemus Tulak, a priest at the church, told Indonesian media that the suspected bomber tried to enter the church grounds on a motorbike, but had been stopped by a security guard. Ten people had been wounded in total, some of them seriously, he said. -- Advertisement --

Security camera footage showed a blast that blew flame, smoke and debris into the middle of the road. Photos and videos have emerged in the aftermath of the explosion, showing debris scattered outside the church with local media reporting that several cars have also been damaged by the blast. The video below is courtesy of @SupirPete2.

terjadi ledakan yg diduga berasal dari bom bunuh diri di gereja katedral makassar (kajaolalodo – botolempangan) pic.twitter.com/uyynfmKmBK

— txtfromsupirpete2 (@SupirPete2) March 28, 2021

.Indonesia’s deadliest Islamist militant attack took place on the tourist island of Bali in 2002, when bombers killed 202 people, most of them foreign tourists. In subsequent years, security forces in Indonesia scored some major successes in tackling militancy, but more recently there has been a resurgence of militant violence.

Makassar Mayor Danny Pomanto said Sunday’s blast could have caused far more casualties if it had taken place at the church’s main gate instead of a side entrance.

