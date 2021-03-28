BREAKING NEWS: Shooting and Stabbing in London

, LA SHOOTING and stabbing in London has left two teenagers in hospital.

The incident has seen two teenagers injured in the shooting and stabbing in London.

Two teenagers were attacked on Kingsbury Road, north-west London, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

A third person also sustained injuries but did not require medical attention.

According to the police, emergency services were called to reports of gunfire in the area at 11.40pm.

The two teenagers, both aged 17, were treated at the scene before being transferred to hospital, according to media reports.

A police spokesperson spoke after the shooting and said: “At this early stage, there have been no arrests.”

The incident comes police were involved in a shooting after pursuing suspects in the Graham Park Estate in Colindale, London.

After approaching the group, the six men ran away forcing the officers to pursue the group before one of the men shot at police.

Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Alger, investigating, said: “The message is clear that any levels of violence against our colleagues who serve the public and keep our communities safe will not be tolerated.

“We are committed to finding those involved and fully investigating the circumstances.

“The repercussions of this split-second action could have been grave – we could potentially have been dealing with a murder investigation.”

Police said they are continuing to look for those who shot at officers.

