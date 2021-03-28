Boy Dead and Girl in Critical Condition After Late-Night Car Crash

A TEENAGE boy is dead and a 15-year-old girl has been left in critical condition after their car “hits a wall” in the Highlands late last night.

The crash happened yesterday at approximately 9:35 pm on the B9176, known to locals as Struie Road, in Fyrish, near Alness. The 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a blue Audi RS4 was travelling west on the B817 and then turned right onto the B9176. The vehicle is said to have lost control and crashed into a wall at the junction of Fyrish Substation.

Emergency services were called and attended the scene, where a 16-year-old boy was sadly pronounced dead.

A 39-year-old man who was driving the vehicle is in hospital, police said.

The rear seat passenger, a 15-year-old girl, is also in critical condition in hospital.

The front seat passenger was a 22-year-old woman, she was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

The road was closed for several hours as collision investigators examined the scene.

The full circumstances are not yet clear and an investigation is underway, police are appealing for any information that may assist them.

