Balearic Islands Will Cater For More Than 300 Flights Today, Sunday 28

Airports in the Balearic Islands of Spain are expecting to deal with around 300 flights today (Sunday 28) – the exact figure given by AENA is 322 flights – most of which will take off or land at the Son Sant Joan de Palma airport in Mallorca.

The scheduled flight breakdown by islands should see Palma airport cater for a total of 246 flights today, 62 per cent less than in 2019, Ibiza expects 54 flights, 68 per cent less, and, finally, the Mahón airport in Menorca has 22 flights scheduled, 62 per cent down on 2019 figures.

This Sunday will be the second busiest day for flights in and out of the islands, surpassed only by bookings for next Sunday, April 4, which is Easter.

Data provided by the infovuelos (flight info) service shows an estimated 120 flights with the origin or destination of Germany, and another four with France, and the majority (110) will be from or to the Son Sant Joan de Palma airport in Mallorca, with another eight being connections with Ibiza, while the app shows two departures and two arrivals at the Son Sant Joan de Palma airport in Mallora with France, as reported by moncloa.com.

