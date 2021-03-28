Antequera Hiker Rescued By Helicopter After Falling

Antequera Hiker Rescued By Helicopter After Falling. image: wikipedia

ANTEQUERA Hiker Rescued By Helicopter After Falling And Injuring Her Ankle On Rough Terrain

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), the Guardia Civil, and its Mountain Rescue and Intervention Team (Ereim), on Saturday 27, after receiving an emergency call from a hiker who was in need of assistance.

The incident occurred at 12:10pm, with the emergency services attending a location in the Tajo de los Estudiantes, an area very close to the Pico de la Huma, in Antequera, where a 51-year-old woman had suffered a fall whilst following a hiking trail over rough terrain, with difficult access, and injured her ankle.

As the area where she had fallen was very remote, it was difficult for ground emergency services to reach her, so the EREIM helicopter was dispatched to the scene, and the woman was evacuated to the Valle hospital del Guadalhorce, in the town of Cártama, where her injury was attended to, as reported by malagahoy.es.

