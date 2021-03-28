American Airlines Flights Resume at Barcelona Airport.

American Airlines have resumed flights to Barcelona’s El Prat airport this morning, Sunday, March 28, with flights also landing at Madrid, Badajoz, and Burgos airports in Spain.

“This morning, at 8.25 am, after more than a year without flights from the United States to Barcelona due to the damn Covid, the American Airlines flight from Miami flew over Gavà beach in the direction of Josep Tarradellas Barcelona – El Prat Airport “, enthused plane spotter Xavi Cabo.

“It is the first North American company to resume the connection to Catalonia from the United States. In short, we hope that little by little emblematic companies such as Delta Airlines and the rest will return,” says Xavi Cabo, before pointing out: “Little by little, the world is taking off.”

After the disastrous year of 2020 caused by the Covid, the T1 of the Barcelona airport has also welcomed the return of the Emirates Airbus A380, the aircraft with the highest passenger capacity that used to operate regularly into El Prat.

Other plane-spotting fans also rejoiced on the news, that is because Barcelona airport is one of the most popular among spotters to observe the movements of the planes and capture spectacular photographs.

