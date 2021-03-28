A 59-YEAR-OLD accused of abducting and sexually abusing a young disabled woman refused to testify before the Elche High Court.

Remanded in prison since he was arrested in August 2019, he admitted having sexual relations with the woman after she left her Elche home late at night, but claimed they were consensual.

The Public Prosecutor is asking for an 18-year sentence and the hearing took place behind closed doors to protect the victim who is 66 per cent disabled and has a generalised development disorder.

-- Advertisement --



Although the hearing was delayed when the accused refused to recognise the court or make a statement, this finally went ahead and he now awaits sentencing.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alleged abuser refuses to testify in Elche.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.