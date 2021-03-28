All under control in Torrevieja

By
Linda Hall
-
0
HIGH SEASON: Beaches and promenades will be controlled to ensure no breaches of safety measures Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA town hall will spend €1.671 million on ensuring that its beaches are the safest and cleanest this summer.

But as well as being safe, with marked-out spots on the sands to ensure social distancing for beachgoers, its Beaches’ strategy will also provide employment for 194 people.  Of these, 40 will be engaged to control transit along Torrevieja’s promenades between the Paseo Vista Alegre and Punta Margalla at the times of the day when they are most in use.

This service is due to commence in mid-June and will continue until mid-September, said Beaches councillor Antonio Vidal.

