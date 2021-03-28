ALHAURíN DE LA TORRE Traffic Accident Leaves Four Injured including two minors

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, on Saturday 27, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), along with the Guardia Civil Traffic Police, the local Fire Brigade, and the Alhaurín de la Torre Civil Protection unit.

The services were mobilised after 112 received several calls at around 3.15pm reporting a traffic accident, where a vehicle had overturned, at a point along the A-7 motorway at Km229, where the road passes through Alhaurín de la Torre, in the province of Málaga.

Four persons were reported as slightly injured in the accident, all of whom were transferred to hospital, a 48-year old man was rescued from the vehicle and taken by the EPES 061 ambulance to the Málaga Clinical Hospital, whilst a 55-year-old woman, along with two 16 and 17-year-old minors, were transferred by the Civil Protection to the same hospital, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

