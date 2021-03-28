AROUND 11,500 women reported violence in Malaga between 2015 and 2019, it has emerged.

Figures show more than 11,000 women in Malaga made reports of violence.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, Malaga province saw 11,472 women report cases of violence.

-- Advertisement --



Of those, 3,636 were aged between 18 and 30, 3,770 between 31 and 40, and 2,482 between 41 and 50.

The numbers show 7,206 of the reports were made by Spanish women, while 1,550 came from other European Union countries, 435 from the rest of Europe, and 684 from the Maghreb.

The Ministry of the Interior said that between 2015 and 2019 those women filed 28,235 reports, including 10,350 cases of gender violence, 1,686 of domestic violence and 988 due to other relationships.

Officials said 2019 showed the highest number of figures of physical assault against women, including an increase in murders.

The news comes after a court found a Torrox man guilty of murdering his wife.

Prosecutors are now asking for 19 years in prison for the man, who stabbed his wife 10 times in Torrox, killing her.

The man was found guilty of murder and of domestic violence after the court found he had assaulted his wife, who he shared two children with, during their relationship.

The couple had been together for 14 years when the incident took place at a home in Torrox.

The incident took place in Torrox following an argument between the couple, which ended with the woman’s murder.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “11,500 Women Reported Violence in Malaga Between 2015 and 2019”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.