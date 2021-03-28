100 people walk for equality in support of Women’s Month

ON Saturday March 27, 100 people accepted an invitation from the Torremolinos Council to walk for equality as part of the Council’s Women’s Month celebration.

Starting at the athletics track, those taking part were joined by the mayor of Torremolinos, José Ortiz, the Councillor for Equality, Carmen García, and the Councillor for Sports, José Piña.

Showing his pleasure that these residents had turned up to take part, the mayor said; “We do what we can to promote equality but there is still a long way to go. Today this event symbolises the path that Torremolinos is following to achieve that equality, especially as it is on a very pleasant day and in an enviable natural environment.”

Councillor García welcomed all who participated in the walk and reminded all that respect and equality between men and women must be recognised 365 days a year.

“Seeing the area full of residents who agree, encourages us to continue in this fight and following sanitary measures due to the pandemic, activities like this drive us to move forward in our purpose,” she explained.

