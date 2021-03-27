Woman in critical condition after seven-vehicle crash on M1

Woman in critical condition after seven-vehicle crash on the M1.

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle collision on the M1 between junction 22 and 23 northbound late Friday evening, March 26.

Officers were called to the collision at 11.43pm which involved seven vehicles – five cars and two heavy goods vehicle.

A woman in her 30s, who was driving one of the cars, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious injuries following the collision. She currently remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Three other people – a driver and two passengers who were in other cars involved in the crash – were also taken to hospital with injuries. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and the motorway remained closed this morning northbound between junction 22 and 23.

Updates in relation to the road closure are being provided on the force website and social media pages.

Detectives from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact police.

Detective Sergeant Ed Des-Chanelle said: “A section of the motorway has remain closed this morning (Saturday, March 27) as we continue our investigation to understand the full circumstances of this collision.

“We are speaking to a number of witnesses but continue to appeal to anyone who has any information and who has not yet spoken to us to make contact.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to make contact with us. If you have any dashcam footage from the area from around the time of the incident, you should also get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting incident 902 of 26 March.

