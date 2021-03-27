VELEZ-MALAGA beach squares back for a second time running just in time for Easter

Tractors are once again taking to the main beaches of Velez-Malaga to mark out the correct social distance in the sand. Beginning on Saturday, March 27, the machines will lay out two metre square sections on Torre del Mar, Caleta and Benajarafe beaches to ensure that Covid-19 measures are adhered to.

In addition, the authorities have confirmed that the restrooms, outdoor gyms and children’s play areas will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected every day, and that people with reduced mobility can request that the adapted swimming area be opened if required.

-- Advertisement --



From Wednesday, March 31 until Sunday, April 4, lifeguards will be on duty on the beaches between noon and 7pm, and a megaphone will be used to advise beachgoers of the safety regulations.

Andalucía’s borders will remain closed over Easter in an effort to minimise mobility, and the general director of the Guardia Civil, María Gámez, has confirmed that some 40,000 officers will be mobilised to enforce the perimeter restrictions.

The Junta de Andalucia recently extended the restrictions on mobility, capacity and commercial and hospitality hours from 00.00 hours on Friday, March 26, until 00.00 on Saturday, April 3.

Councillor for Beaches, Jesus Perez Atencia, asked everyone in Velez-Malaga to respect the restrictions and remain responsible “as the virus is still here.”

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Velez-Malaga Beach Squares Back For A Second Year Running”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.