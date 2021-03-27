Valencian Community Launches Covid Vaccine ‘Receipt’

THE Valencian Community launches a new Covid vaccine ‘receipt’

The Valencian Community has launched a new initiative allowing people to access a ‘vaccination receipt’ once they have received the coronavirus jab. The document includes information about the vaccine they have received, but the Ministry of Health has stressed that it does not constitute a ‘Covid passport’. Rather, it gives the immunised person details about the jab manufacturer, the dose received and the specific batch that it came from.

Minister of Health Ana Barcelo said that the document can be downloaded from the coronavirus section of the official Ministry of Health website. “It is a proof of a purely informative nature for citizens,” the councillor pointed out.

Residents of the autonomous community who would like a copy of their receipt will need to enter their SIP number, the date the card was issued and their date of birth. They will then be sent a security code to their mobile phone which they can use to download the document.

The vaccination of teaching staff continued on Saturday, March 27 in the Valencian Community with more than 60,000 people expected to turn out at one of the 25 vaccination points throughout the autonomy. Before lunch time this morning, more than 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca jab had been administered, while 30,500 teachers were inoculated yesterday.

