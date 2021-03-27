TWO teenage girls in Washington, DC, have been charged with the murder of an Uber Eats driver.

The two teenage girls have been charged with a carjacking that resulted in the death of an Uber Eats driver, police say.

-- Advertisement --



66-year-old Mohammad Anwar of Springfield Virginia was killed near Nationals Park on Tuesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

A GoFundMe page that has been set up by his family says Anwar was working as an Uber Eats driver.

According to affiliate WTOP, an Uber spokesperson said: “We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time,”

“We’re grateful the suspects have been arrested and thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation.”

A 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl attacked Anwar using a taser while carjacking him, leading to an accident whereby he was fatally injured say police.

The 13-year old is from the southeast part of DC and the 15-year-old is from Fort Washington in Maryland.

The GoFundMe page says Anwar immigrated from Pakistan in 2014.

The family said: he “was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one. He leaves behind a family, near and far, who cherish, love, and miss him dearly.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two Teenage Girls Charged With Death of Uber Eats Driver.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.