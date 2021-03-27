Torrox Invests €1.5 Million in Improving Tourist Areas

TORROX Council has announced it is investing €1.5 million in improving its tourist areas.

The council said it would invest €1.5 million in Torrox in an effort to attract tourists.

Mayor of Torrox Oscar Medina said the improvements would be made in the El Peñoncillo and Calaceite areas.

He said: “In El Peñoncillo-Calaceite is where this council has made the biggest economic investment of the entire municipality, bringing the amount of work carried out so far to more than €1.5 million”

Accompanied by the councillors for Contracting, Paula Moreno, and for Beaches, Veronica Muñoz, the mayor visited the sites due to be improved, with works including new paving, signage and lighting.

He added: “From this government team we have a firm commitment to improve El Peñoncillo-Calaceite working together from various areas.”

The plans to improve Torrox’s tourist areas include installing toilets as well as parking. Mayor Medina said: “This area of ​​Torrox, forgotten for decades, is becoming one of the most emblematic of the municipality to offer quality tourism.”

The news comes after it was announced Spain’s central government would be providing tourism funding to the Costa del Sol.

