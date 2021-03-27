TIGER KING’S husband says the couple are ‘seeking a divorce’

The husband of Tiger King star Joe Exotic has confirmed on social media that the couple are officially “seeking a divorce”. In an emotional Instagram post, Dillon Passage, who married the Netflix docuseries star in 2017 just months before the zookeeper was arrested, told his followers that while they have mutually decided to split, he and Joe remain “on good terms.”

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joe Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving 22 years behind bars in connection with a 2017 murder-for-hire plot of his business enemy Carole Baskin; and numerous wildlife law violations in the deaths of five tigers and breaching the Endangered Species Act.

-- Advertisement --



“To answer the main question the public wants to know, yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce,” Passage wrote.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn’t fair to either of us. It’s something that neither of us were expecting but we are going to take it day by day.

“We are on good terms still and I hope it can stay that way. I will continue to have Joe in my life and do my best to support him while he undergoes further legal battles to better his situation.”

Joe Exotic and his younger partner tied the knot just two months after the reality TV star’s former husband Travis Maldonado accidentally shot himself. Nine months after meeting his new beau, he was behind bars.

“Like I said in my last post, be careful of the assumptions you place on others. Everyone carries a challenge or burden you may not see. This is as true for me as it may be for you,” Passage concluded.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tiger King’s Husband Is ‘Seeking A Divorce’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.