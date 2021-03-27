Three-Year-Old Left Locked In A Car In Spain’s Salamanca

THREE-YEAR-OLD left locked alone in a car while his mother fled from the police in Spain’s Salamanca

A three-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after being locked in a car with the windows closed while his mother attempted to evade capture from the Local Police in Salamanca in Castilla y Leon. The Local Police were called to the Parque Nueva del Arrabal shortly after 4pm on Friday afternoon, March 26 following reports of a brawl.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an injured man on the ground between the Roman Bridge and Enrique Estevan Bridge and saw a couple fleeing in the opposite direction; when the injured man identified the pair as his assailants the officers gave chase and eventually brought the couple back to the scene of the attack for look for any weapons that might have been used.

While searching the area, police heard the screams of a child calling for his mother, and discovered the three-year-old toddler in a car nearby. The doors of the vehicle were locked, all of the windows were rolled up and the baby had been left there by himself. The detained woman identified herself as the mother of the little boy.

The child has been placed in the care of children’s services while officials try to clarify how the events came about.

