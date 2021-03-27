Three People Abscond From Dublin Quarantine Hotel.

Gardaí are still investigating after reports that three people have walked out from mandatory hotel quarantine. It is understood one of the three people has since been found but that the search for the other two missing people is still ongoing.

The trio are reported to have absconded from the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry, Co Dublin. People arriving in from a list of 33 “high-risk” countries are now required to complete a 14-day isolation period.

The first people subject to the new rules were those arriving on flights into Dublin Airport from 4 am yesterday. Countries on the UK’s red list include Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Chile, Mauritius, Rwanda, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe.

The Department of Health declined to comment on the incident but said in a statement: “It is a criminal offence if you do not fulfil the legal requirement to present for mandatory hotel quarantine, if you resist being brought to quarantine or if you leave a designated facility without authorisation.

“A person found guilty of these or other relevant offences is liable for a fine of up to €2,000, imprisonment for 1 month, or both.

The booking portal for mandatory hotel quarantining went live on the Government website earlier this week. Travellers are required to pre-book accommodation in a designated quarantine facility and to pre-pay for their stay.

The cost per adult traveller for a 12-night stay inclusive of all services is €1,875. The Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel in Santry was the first hotel to begin receiving quarantining travellers.

