Teen killed and six injured in crash with parked car.

A TEENAGER has sadly died in a collision in Rushall on Friday night, March 26.

The 19-year-old was a passenger in a Seat Leon which crashed into a parked car on Pelsall Lane just after 9pm.

Three other men in the car, all aged 19 to 21, were taken to hospital where the driver remains in a serious but stable condition and the other two have been discharged.

A couple in the parked car was taken to hospital with serious injuries, they too remain stable.

Their nine-year-old daughter was also taken to hospital, but thankfully less seriously injured. She has now been discharged.

West Midlands Police has spoken to several witnesses and its Serious Collision Investigation Team is also looking at CCTV footage.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the team on fl_collision_invest@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk or speak to WMP on Live Chat on our website.

