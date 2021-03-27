Taiwan Reports Largest Ever Chinese Air Force Incursion

TAIWAN Reports The Largest Ever Chinese Air Force Incursion Into Its Airspace



Taiwan’s defence ministry, on Friday, reported the largest incursion into their air space yet, as they counted 20 Chinese military aircraft, some of which flew in the airspace to the south of Taiwan and passed through the Bashi Channel which separates the island from the Philippines.

The ministry said missiles were deployed by its air force as they monitored the movements of the aircraft, and also said its planes warned the Chinese aircraft, including by radio.

Friday’s mission was made up of combat aircraft, including four nuclear-capable H-6K bombers, and 10 J-16 fighter jets, among others, and can only serve to further escalate already heightened tensions between the two countries, with China always having laid claim to the island territory.

Since last year, over the waters between the southern part of Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea, there have been almost daily Chinese military flights, but in recent months the numbers of aircraft have risen, a move which Taiwan says jeopardizes regional stability.

A source close to Taiwan’s security planning told Reuters that the Chinese military was conducting exercises to simulate an operation against U.S. warships that sail through the Bashi Channel, but it was said that Beijing would not make any comment on Friday’s incursion, although their normal reaction is to pass it off as a routine exercise designed to show the country’s determination to defend its sovereignty, as reported by reuters.com.

