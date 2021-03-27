STUDENT chucks in college and begins earning £635k a year from selling saucy pics of herself

24-year-old former international relations student at Leeds Beckett University, Kaya Corbridge, ditched the books back in 2017 to work full-time on her OnlyFans page and has never looked back. In fact, the glamour model said that business has been booming throughout lockdown and she made a staggering £635,000 last year.

The influencer, who is originally from Lancashire, told Leeds Live: “Since lockdown happened business has blown up. My income has tripled some months.

“On a really good month my gross income can be about £100,000.”

Kaya told the newspaper that she spends one day a week creating her web content, which includes saucy photos in revealing clothes, and the rest of her time is dedicated to the management of her page and responding to her 18,000 subscribers.

“People want consistent content so you have to stay on top of it.

“My workload has been a hell of a lot more recently.”

She added: “Every morning I reply to all my messages and then if I have any special requests, I’ll get working on that.”

The young model has kept her head firmly on her shoulders despite her new-found wealth, revealing that she has an eye for property and recently bought a house as a gidt for her brother.

“I want to buy a house in the Lake District and live in the countryside,” she said.

“I recently bought my brother a house too – his baby was due in February, so I wanted to give him something to look forward to. I planned it all without him knowing and then surprised him with a new family home.”

But, Kaya warned, it’s not always the glamorous lifestyle fans might think it is, and she has some words of caution for anyone thinking of getting into the industry.

She said: “I’d tell people to really consider it, it can be a slippery slope because the money is addictive, and your explicit pictures and content will be out there forever.

