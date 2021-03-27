Spring clean for Adra beaches

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Spring clean for Adra beaches
BEACH VISIT: Councillors Elisa Fernandez and Francisco Lopez inspect newly-levelled beaches Photo credit: Adra town hall

MUNICIPAL employees have spent several days preparing Adra’s beaches for the Easter break.

After removing natural and man-made debris washed up by storms during the winter months, the sands were raked and levelled and beach equipment including litter bins, renewed.

New walkways have been installed, lifesavers’ towers  repainted while the showers were overhauled, replacing seven that were faulty.

-- Advertisement --

The Paseo, where the benches were replaced, also came in for attention.

Elisa Fernandez and Francisco Lopez, respective Beaches and Municipal Services councillors visited the town’s urban beaches as work progressed.

“The good weather is coming and our beaches need to be in good condition so the public can enjoy the sun on our incredible coast,” Fernandez said.


The councillor also stressed the need to continue respecting anti-Covid health and safety regulations.

“We can go on enjoying our town but always with a responsible attitude, to protect ourselves and the people we love,” she declared.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spring clean for Adra beaches.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.




Previous articleRonan Keating’s Wife Rushed To Hospital
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here