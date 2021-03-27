Spring clean for Adra beaches

MUNICIPAL employees have spent several days preparing Adra’s beaches for the Easter break.

After removing natural and man-made debris washed up by storms during the winter months, the sands were raked and levelled and beach equipment including litter bins, renewed.

New walkways have been installed, lifesavers’ towers repainted while the showers were overhauled, replacing seven that were faulty.

The Paseo, where the benches were replaced, also came in for attention.

Elisa Fernandez and Francisco Lopez, respective Beaches and Municipal Services councillors visited the town’s urban beaches as work progressed.

“The good weather is coming and our beaches need to be in good condition so the public can enjoy the sun on our incredible coast,” Fernandez said.

The councillor also stressed the need to continue respecting anti-Covid health and safety regulations.

“We can go on enjoying our town but always with a responsible attitude, to protect ourselves and the people we love,” she declared.

