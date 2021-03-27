Some Shops Open On Sunday In Spain As Clocks Go Forward

Most Shops Open On Sunday In Spain As Clocks Go Forward.

Throughout Spain, shops will decide if they wish to open to take advantage of the weekend trade. A quick trawl through retail websites revealed some of the main, larger shops and stores will be open but others, surprisingly, will not.

For example, Plaza Major on Spain’s Costa del Sol will open for snacks and dining but the brilliant new designer centre and shops will be shut. A firm favourite among Spaniards and ex-pats alike, El Corte Ingles, will be open from 10:00 to 22:00. I do have to say though, i have never seen all the store, i sit and wait patiently in the cafe with a coffee and doughnut while the wife goes shopping. She occasionally pops back with something to show me, i hate to say but i normally just agree and she buys it- anything for an easy life!

Carrefour in Fuengirola and Estepona are open, the website states 9.00 am until 22.00 but i would check their website just before you intend to go early as most times are normally from 10.00 am.

Dunnes store in Las Lagunas Fuengirola is also open according to the details on it’s website from 10.00 am until 22.00 pm.

The Food Company (Tesco goods) is open in Gibraltar, however, the new store on the crtra de Mijas is closed, according to it’s website.

The Miramar shopping centre is open for leisure only with the cinema open from March 27 to April 4: 11: 30-12: 30 and 15: 30-20: 30.

I cannot emphasize enough that it’s worth checking early tomorrow for last-minute changes to opening hours!

Clocks go forward tomorrow

In the early hours of this Sunday, March 28, the summertime returns as it is time for those clocks to go forward one hour at 2:00 am to 3:00 am. Of course, our high-tech devices will do it for us in the majority of cases. This year Sunday coincides with the beginning of the Holy Week, as marked by the restrictions presently in force across the country. Unfortunately, most celebrations have been cancelled due to covid restrictions with many events being broadcast live on the internet.

