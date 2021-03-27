SHARON OSBOURNE Quits The Talk After Defending Piers Morgan Over Meghan Markle



After a decade on the CBS daytime chat show ‘The Talk’, a regular since its inception in 2010, the channel has confirmed that 68-year-old Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave, following a two-week hiatus after she had a heated argument with co-host Sheryl Underwood over racial issues.

The incident came about when Sharon defended her friend Piers Morgan following the Oprah Winfrey interview, which had led to him quitting Good Morning Britain amid a furious public backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle.

Officials at CBS had announced the suspension of the show while they carried out investigations into whether the atmosphere was “racially insensitive”.

In a statement, CBS said, “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behaviour toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace”.

It continued, “We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts”.

The episode on March 10 got into a heated debate after Sharon said, “I feel like I’m about to be put in an electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist”, urging her other hosts to tell her exactly “what he’s uttered that’s racist”.

Sheryl Underwood, her co-host, responded to the challenge by saying the “implication” of Morgan dismissing Meghan Markle was racist, rather than the words he said, to which Sharon came back, “Why can’t it be he just doesn’t like her? Why does it have to be racist?”.

The CBS statement continued, “At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race”.

“During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers”.

Concluding, “‘The Talk’ will return with original episodes on Monday, April 12, 2021, following the pre-scheduled hiatus the week of April 5th”, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

