Science at ground level

BERJA residents were recently invited to join an investigation into regenerating the Sierra de Gador following last January’s fire.

This destroyed almost 600 hectares of land and the invitation was included in the first of the Citizens’ Science Days organised by Berja town hall and Almeria University’s CECOUAL Investigation Centre.

It was the first activity to be carried out at the site of the fire and followed on from a seminar at the beginning of March detailing how the Inaturalist association functions. This is a social network of naturalists, citizen scientists and biologists who work together to map and share biodiversity worldwide.

The Berja participants were asked to collaborate with the network by recording their observations of vegetation and wildlife in the zones affected by the fire.

This in turn will help the experts to assess and plan a recovery project, Berja town hall and the university explained.

