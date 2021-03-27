RONAN KEATING’S wife rushed to hospital for emergency spinal surgery

The wife of Boyzone singer Ronan Keating was rushed to hospital this week for an emergency operation on her spine, it has emerged. Australian fashion designer Storm, who married Keating back in 2015, originally thought she had a prolapsed disc, but later revealed she was actually suffering from a very serious condition called cauda equina syndrome.

She wrote: “On Saturday I was rushed in with what we already knew was a very bad prolapsed disc, which had more recently escalated to the point where it needed surgical intervention.

“Whilst stabilising in hospital however, this then escalated to Cauda Equina Compression/ Syndrome which required emergency spinal surgery to avoid permanent damage.”

The Keatings met when they were both working on the Australian X Factor and have two children together, four-year-old Cooper and baby girl Coco.

The 39-year-old mum continued:

“My little girl turns one year old tomorrow and I can’t wait to get home to her (just in time!) and to my amazing family who have been supporting each other and holding the fort together in my absence this last week.

‘It couldn’t have been easy and especially knowing the way my baby @rokeating worries! So baba, @jackrkeating and @missyykeating you are my heroes and I love you and I can’t wait to get home and see you!!!!”

