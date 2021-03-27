Rincon de la Victoria Carries out Reforestation in El Cantal

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has carried out reforestation Works in the El Cantal Forest Park.

The council said it will carry out the reforestation in El Cantal.

The reforestation is being carried out as part of the council’s work to tackle climate change, according to the Department of the Environment.

Councillor for the Environment, Sergio Diaz said the council is “adapting this new Forest Park on Avenida de los Pintores, which residents of the municipality will soon be able to enjoy.”

He added: “We are increasing the repopulation of tree species, mainly Mediterranean ones. So far we have planted more than 200 trees in the area.

“These actions are aimed at the planting and reforestation of green areas and public areas designed to protect the environment, fight against climate change, and improve the urban environment of our municipality.”

Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria Francisco Salado said: “this Government Team is aware of the importance of developing a culture of planting, maintenance and conservation of green areas as the main environmental resources that improve sustainability.”

“Our goal is to continue working for the recovery of public spaces in order to create a kinder city model that improves the living conditions of our neighbors.”

Rincon de la Victoria City Council said it has planted more than 2,500 trees over the past year as part of its plan on protecting the climate.

