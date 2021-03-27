Protests Over Illegal Squat in Malaga

POLICE have been forced to intervene following confrontations over an illegal squat in Malaga city.

According to reports, confrontations have taken place between those in the illegal squat in Malaga and other residents.

Locals are now asking homeowners to take legal action to remove the squatters after the group allegedly sneaked into an empty apartment, owned by a bank, making use of a key obtained through a gang.

Police have reportedly had to intervene several times following confrontations between the squatters and other residents.

According to one publication, residents have contacted the National Police and the Local Police and that they have even gone to police stations to file a complaint, although they were advised against it. One resident said: “They told us that this would open a criminal procedure between them and us and it is not our intention.”

Locals also say they have sent a letter to the Malaga City Council asking them to take action on the matter.

A week after the first family squatted in the apartment, the tenants reportedly gave the key to another group.

The owners of the flat have said they have started legal proceedings over the squatters.

