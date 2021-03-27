Prince Charles’s Stepson Devastated At The Death Of His Girlfriend

PRINCE CHARLES’S stepson left devastated at the death of his girlfriend through cancer

The stepson of Prince Charles, 46-year-old food writer Tom Parker Bowles, has sadly lost his girlfriend Alice Procope after a long battle with cancer. Camilla’s son has been dating the 42-year-old former journalist for the past two years, after separating from his wife Sara Buys in 2018. A close friend of Tom said that the pair were “blissfully happy” and that he is “devastated that life can be so cruel.”

Alice’s situation highlights a very real fear for many people, as an insider told the Daily Mail that her cancer diagnosis was delayed by the Covid lockdown last year; it wasn’t confirmed that she had cancer until August and by then, sadly, it was too late. Alice died peacefully at home on March 17.

One of Alice’s friends said:

“Partly because of Covid, Alice’s cancer diagnosis didn’t come until last August by when it was too late.

“That’s what’s so really cruel and there will be countless others like her.”

Prince Charles and Tom reportedly share a very close relationship, with the food writer saying that he has “always adored” his stepfather:

“All you care about your parents is they’re happy and my mother is exceptionally happy at the moment. I’ve always adored my stepfather; he’s always been a kind and good and lovely man,” Tom said.

“He is a man of warmth, intelligence and humanity and I think if it ever happens, he will make a fantastic King.”

