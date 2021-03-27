Prince Charles Hires Spin Doctor to Improve Image Following Oprah Interview

PRINCE CHARLES has reportedly hired a spin doctor to help improve his image following Oprah’s royal interview.

Simon Enright, director of communications for NHS England, has reportedly been hired by the Prince of Wales to improve his royal image.

According to one publication, the spin doctor will help to improve Prince Charles’s image following claims made by Prince Harry in his interview with Oprah.

The news comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took part in an interview with Oprah, in which they made a series of claims about the royal family with Prince Harry criticising the Prince of Wales.

The couple faced criticism for their interview in the UK press, however, with former GMB host Piers Morgan accusing her of lying.

The Duchess of Sussex is thought to have lodged a formal complaint with ITV following Piers Morgan’s comments about her claims in Oprah’s interview.

Later the same day it was confirmed that Piers would be leaving GMB. A statement from ITV read: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Piers Morgan later stood by his comments while a petition was started to get him back on GMB, however the former host has said he will not return to hosting the show.

