Poland Plans To Introduce Pensions For Police Dogs

POLAND plans to introduce pensions for retired police dogs and horses

The Polish interior ministry has proposed new laws that would introduce “pensions” for dogs and horses that work in the police, border guard and fire services on their retirement. Concerns have previously been raised over the welfare of the animals, who are adopted by citizens when they reach non-retirement age and whose care can end up being costly after their active careers. The new law proposes to guarantee an income for the animals so that they can be properly looked after by their new owners in their twilight years.

Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said that she expects the law to be unanimously supported when presented to the parliament later in the year and described it as the country’s “moral obligation” to support their hard-working animals.

Mr Kaminski said in February: “More than one human life has been saved, more than one dangerous criminal caught thanks to the animals in service.”

The new law would affect some 1,200 dogs, mostly German and Belgium Shepherds and more than 60 horses currently in service.

Sgt Katarzyna Kuczynska of the mounted police division said: “These animals have worked for the state, they have done their jobs well and they should be entitled to health care and proper retirement – on green pastures, in the case of horses.”

