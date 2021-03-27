NHS May Start Using Drive-Thru Vaccination Centres

THE NHS may start using drive-thru vaccinations centres.

People in the UK could get their covid vaccine on their way to work from a drive-thru medical centre.

As younger age groups are being called forward to get their vaccination, the NHS has been told to adopt “innovative delivery modes.”

Board meeting documents state: “Reaching a more mobile, largely working-age population with lower Covid-19-related health risk will bring different challenges, especially as lockdown and more [restrictions] are lifted.”

“We have developed operational guidance for drive-thru, mobile and pop-up models to enable targeted delivery.”

Nadhim Zahawi, vaccine minister, has confirmed that plans are in progress to open “convenient” drive-thru centres to vaccinate people in their 30s, 40s and 50s who might be in doubt about getting the vaccine.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Zahawi said: “We did some fantastic pilots of drive-in jabs that went really well.”

“And again, as we go down the cohorts in the current deployment you’re going to see more of that. It’s a great way as you do the under-50s, the under-40s, under-30s. Convenience becomes a much greater tool to deploy because you want to make sure for those people, where we think there may be greater hesitancy, we make it as convenient as we can make it.”

The government has promised to offer the jab to all those over 50 by April 15 and all adults by the end of July.

Boris Johnson has said the country is still set to meet targets, despite a “significant reduction in weekly supply” from next week.

With slots decreasing, over 50s and the clinically vulnerable were urged to book their vaccination this week.

