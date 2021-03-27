News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

Linda Hall
ANDARAX PARK: Closed on safety grounds when a wild boar was found inside Photo credit: Almeria city hall

Park outing ANDARAX park in Almeria City was temporarily closed to the public after a wild boar was spotted there.  Experts were called in from the city’s Centro Zoozanitario to capture the animal and release it in a rural area before it could cause damage to itself or the park. 

Cold case REPEATED power-cuts and an unmistakable smell of marijuana led police to a Pampanico (El Ejido) house whose shutters and windows were permanently closed. Officers finally found what they were looking for on opening what looked like a refrigerator door and discovering a concealed marijuana plantation with 278 plants. 

Books balanced CARBONERAS town hall finally settled its 2020 Budget, clearing a pending €4.3 million that included €2 million owed to suppliers, many of them local.  Town hall spokesman and Finance councillor Ramon Soto stressed the great effort required, owing to the situation that the local government inherited from its predecessors. 

Beauty spot TABERNAS is one of the seven most-visited towns in Spain that have populations of under 10,000, according to travel company Civitatis. Setenil de las Bodegas (Cadiz) was the only other town in Andalucia, with the remainder in Chinchon (Madrid), Trujillo and Guadalupe (Caceres), Peñiscola (Castellon) and Albarracin (Teruel). 

Normal hours ALL Almeria Health District centres are now opening with their habitual timetables with the option of an in-person or telephone consultation, although this does not apply to auxiliary centres which cannot guarantee the double Covid-19 safety circuit. In-person appointments are also increasing in the Levante and Poniente districts. 

Build up TWENTY-FOUR bids were received for the €2.286 million contract to build the multipurpose installation housing Roquetas’ new harbourside fish market. The project, which will integrate the port with the town and make it more accessible, will be 80 per cent financed by the EU’s Regional Development Fund (Feder). 


Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

